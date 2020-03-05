Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taranaki Woman Wins Top Poultry Industry Training Award

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Poultry Industry Assn


When your manager says things like: “If she was looking for another job, you would be an idiot not to hire her,” it’s a pretty good sign you’re doing very well. And when you carry off the top industry-wide prize of Poultry Industry Trainee of the Year, that’s another very good indicator.

Currently Assistant Manager at a Taranaki Parent Stock Breeding Farm for meat chickens, 2019’s award-winner Sandra Armstrong started out in the industry ten years ago when she saw an ad in the paper. After working her way up through a variety of roles including egg collector, general farmhand and chargehand (a worker leads others on particular jobs), her current role involves helping to run the farm on a day-to-day basis.

“A lot of people don’t know what a Parent Stock Breeding Farm is,” Sandra says. “It’s a breeding facility for roosters and hens that produces fertile eggs which are then transported to a meat chicken hatchery.”

One of the things Sandra likes about her job is that every flock she helps to rear on her farm is different.

“There are challenges at times such as birds being of uneven sizes and varying times of sexual maturity, but our focus is on caring for the birds extremely well so they deliver the best results,” she says.

The award of Poultry Industry Trainee of the Year is given each year to the top-performing trainee in all of the training courses run by the poultry industry in cooperation with the Primary Industry Training Organisation (PrimaryITO). Sandra’s course was the National Certificate in Poultry Husbandry (Level 3), which is aimed at personnel currently in or progressing towards management roles. It comprises a mix of on-the-job training, written assessments and block courses.

Sandra says the PrimaryITO course was never boring.

“I had to sharpen my time management skills to keep on top of the coursework deadlines along with a full-time job, and there were also work-life challenges with study being done at home. But it was a great experience in terms of gaining extra knowledge and being in contact with lots of knowledgeable people.”

John McBride, one of Sandra’s local teachers for her course, says he enthusiastically recommended her as a suitable candidate for Trainee of the Year.

“Sandra completed a good Level 2 course in 2016, and was impressive in her dedication and ability in the 2017-2018 Level 3.”

As part of her award, Sandra travelled to Auckland to meet the PIANZ Board and attend a lunch at which she was the guest of honour.

“The Poultry Trainee of the Year Award reflects the industry’s strong commitment to training and education,” says Michael Brooks, Executive Director of the Poultry Industry Association of New Zealand (PIANZ).

“A highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce is vital for the growth and profitability of the industry. It is notable that the poultry sector has the highest number of personnel with PrimaryITO qualifications compared with any other agricultural sector. Our heartiest congratulations to Sandra.” 
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Poultry Industry Assn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 