Agrifeeds Invests In Increased Precision Blending And Storage Capacity

Agrifeeds have started the new decade in a strong position, having invested significantly in new blending and storage facilities to help increase their nutritional offer to customers.

Following the opening late last year of two new storage facilities in New Plymouth and Marsden Point in Northland, two new blending operations have also been built in each location.

The Marsden Point facility will service Northland, while the New Plymouth operation will service the Taranaki and lower North Island regions. The new Marsden Point facility has four times the storage capacity of the previous store in Whangarei.

“The new precision blending operations will help us continue to meet the growing needs of our customers through the consistent blending of multiple products, the addition of value-added products such as Molasses and FeedXtra, and of course, the safe and consistent addition of minerals into their blends, such as Forti-Min,” says Agrifeeds General Manager, Braden Waite.

© Scoop Media

