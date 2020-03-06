Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Considering Plaster? Call in the Experts

Friday, 6 March 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Rocksolid

In design, the more things change, the more they stay the same. This might be a cliché, but old design clichés seem to be all in-vogue again – like the returning use of Venetian plaster. Plastering, in general, appeared to have lost its appeal over the years in Australasia, with many relegating the eons-long building tradition to by-gone ages or less chic modern interpretations of celebrated ancient styles (the 90s Tuscan fade anyone?). However, with trends towards industrial interior and exterior designs, and a desire by architects, designers, and the average homeowner alike for more unique and interesting building options, brick and wood exteriors are, once again, making way for plaster.

Venetian plaster, in particular, offers a number of options, since it can be applied and left as-is, painted, and/or manipulated through various application techniques to produce a more interesting final texture. And since it is such a durable material, it can also be used for both interior and exterior wall finishings. This plaster’s versatility also means that the final building product can be far more representative of the individuals who created it and/or who will ultimately be using the space. In an era where individuality is all about making a statement, it’s no surprise that Venetian plaster is experiencing a serious comeback.

But there’s no point in following any design trend if you can’t do it well or be assured of a quality outcome. If you’re looking to apply plastering techniques of any kind to your home or building project, and you’re not a master in the craft, it might be best to call in a Venetian plaster specialist like RockSolid Rendering & Plastering. This is especially true if you’re planning on plastering or painting your exteriors, as a shoddy job on the outside will be seen by all and sundry – and nobody needs that kind of negativity in their life.

