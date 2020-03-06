Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Best Way to Beat Those Heatwaves

Friday, 6 March 2020, 9:48 am
Press Release: Hamilton Aircons

It used to be that air conditioners were restricted to public areas like offices and shopping centres. Back in the day, only the most well-to-do homeowners even considered installing units in their houses. But with ever-increasing temperatures (NZ recorded its third hottest summer on record last year), households across NZ are resorting more and more to installing aircon in their homes.

The rise in popularity of home cooling systems has made units more available and affordable, and installing units may well increase the overall value of your property. As a practical way of combatting NZ’s heat and humidity, along with its other benefits and affordability, it makes complete sense to consider installing a unit of your own. But how do you know which option is the best for your home? There are basically three types of domestic aircon units from which you can choose:

• High wall units – these are installed high up on a wall in a central location within the area you wish to cool. The units are normally controlled using a remote control.

• Floor units – these are installed on the floor, against a wall, of the area you wish to cool. The units can usually be controlled using a remote control, manual settings, or both.

• In-ceiling units – these are installed into the ceiling of the area you wish to cool and can normally offer the most centralised cooling solution for larger spaces. The units are generally controlled via a control panel set up on a wall in a centralised location.

When considering your options, you need to take the size of the area you wish to cool into account, as well as your budget, the labour and installation required, and the make of unit and its related warrantees and guarantees. You might also want to establish if you’d require a heating function in addition to the aircon, in which case a heat pump might be your better option. Thankfully, there are many companies in the North Island’s more humid parts, like Hamilton Aircons and Tauranga Heat Pump Specialists, that can help you make the right choice. A good installer should provide you with a site visit and consultation as well as an obligation-free quote. They should also be able to assist you with weighing up the pros and cons of different unit brands, sizes, and types that fit your needs and budget.

If you’re looking to upgrade your house, add a unit to your building project, or simply combat the intensifying summer heat, there are numerous units available that could meet your needs.

