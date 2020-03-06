Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Non-residential building volume slows again

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The volume of construction work on shops, health buildings, factories, and other non-residential buildings fell in the December 2019 quarter compared with the September quarter, following recent volatility, Stats NZ said today.

After accounting for typical seasonal patterns and higher construction costs, non-residential building activity volume fell 3.6 percent in the December 2019 quarter. This followed a 2.7 percent rise in the September quarter, and a 4.6 percent fall in the June quarter.


“Non-residential building activity can flip-flop from quarter to quarter, partly reflecting large commercial projects starting, ending, and some pausing during construction,” construction indicators manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Overall building volume fell 0.8 percent in the December 2019 quarter, with residential growth (up 1.2 percent) partly off-setting the fall in non-residential work.


The volume of building work remains at historically high levels and has been generally increasing since 2012. Activity was originally boosted by the Canterbury earthquake rebuild, and more recently by developments in Auckland.

Residential building value exceeds $4 billion

“Overall building activity was running at high levels during 2019, with over $4 billion of residential work in each of the latest two quarters. On top of this, there was nearly $2.4 billion of commercial building work in the December 2019 quarter,” Ms McKenzie said.

Residential building value rose 7.3 percent in the December 2019 quarter, and non-residential rose 8.9 percent, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Some of the building value increase is due to price inflation in the construction sector, with a 3.0 percent rise in residential building prices in the December 2019 year, and non-residential building prices up 5.4 percent over the same period.


The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Value of building work put in place: December 2019 quarter
• See CSV files for download

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 