Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fidelity Life Introduces Refreshed Brand And Award-winning Digital Health App

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

AUCKLAND, 6 March 2020 – New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer and three-time Life Insurance Company of the Year, Fidelity Life, is doubling down on its ‘New Zealand-ness’ and empowering customers to improve their health and wellbeing every day with a free app.

The announcements were made to 200 advisers attending the company’s ENGAGE 2020 conference this week, and are key deliverables of Fidelity Life’s ambitious transformation plans. Underpinned by a strong digital backbone, the strategy puts customers first while supporting the need for a strong, independent advice network, helping New Zealanders recognise the value of life insurance in their everyday lives.

CEO Nadine Tereora says Fidelity Life’s refreshed brand identity conveys the company’s pride in its New Zealand-ness and takes inspiration from nature and the diverse people of New Zealand. The 12-month long brand project, which included detailed research and interviews with 2,000 consumers, highlighted the need to appeal to consumers and, most importantly, build trust.

“While we wanted to retain the good things we’re known for, such as being a New Zealand company, having integrity and doing the right thing, the findings clearly showed a need for change. We needed to shift from a brand that feels ‘corporate’, has low consumer awareness and doesn’t greatly differ from our competitors; to a brand that has broad appeal, especially to consumers, is aligned to our transformation plans and really stands out as distinctive in the market,” says Tereora.

Reinforcing the brand refresh, Fidelity Life also announced a partnership with Sharecare, the global digital health company that helps people manage their health in one place.

“Life insurance has always been about protecting what’s most important, and people everywhere are increasingly conscious of their health and wellbeing. We also know customers want something tangible from their life insurer. So Fidelity Life has teamed up with Sharecare to help our customers, advisers and staff live longer, better lives,” Tereora said.

Whether pursuing goals like eating better, reducing stress, or managing a chronic condition, Sharecare supports people in taking control of their health. The journey begins with the RealAge® test, Sharecare’s proprietary and clinically validated assessment which calculates a person’s actual age based on lifestyle factors and key indicators for health risks.

With their RealAge as their baseline, Sharecare measures each person’s daily progress towards their personal health goals using ‘green days’ – which, when accumulated over time, can result in a lower RealAge. By reducing their RealAge, people take an active role in working towards happier, healthier and longer lives.

The Sharecare app will be free and provide a localised experience for the New Zealand market. Advisers will be the first to have access in early April, followed by Fidelity Life customers in May. They’ll enjoy personalised features, content and programs, as well as opportunities to participate in challenges that offer incentives for engaging in healthy behaviours.

Sharecare will become available to all New Zealanders for free later in 2020.

“We’re delighted to join forces with Fidelity Life as our exclusive launch partner in New Zealand. Internationally, more than 45 million people have taken the RealAge test – the first step on the journey toward better health with Sharecare – and we look forward to supporting New Zealanders as they manage and improve their individual wellbeing,” said Riaan Rheeder, managing director of Sharecare Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand has a serious underinsurance problem and heightened scrutiny of conduct and culture across the financial services sector has eroded trust further by highlighting the gaps between customer expectations and traditional models. Fidelity Life’s own research shows consumers want a personalised, tailored approach.

“These are really exciting times for Fidelity Life. Our refreshed brand and partnership with Sharecare show we’re making progress in transforming our business for a successful and sustainable future, with our customers at the centre of everything we do,” Tereora said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fidelity Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 