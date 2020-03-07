NZ Bus Press Release
Saturday, 7 March 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: NZ Bus
NZ Bus and the combined Unions (Tramways Union and
First Union) have been in mediation on 6th March
2020.
They have not yet reached settlement, but
will be resuming next Wednesday (11th
March).
The parties have agreed that there will
be no industrial action in the interim, as a mark of good
faith.
