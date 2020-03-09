Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wholesale Trade Steady In The December Quarter

Monday, 9 March 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Wholesale trade sales rose 0.3 percent in the December 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Wholesale trade sales had modest increases for the past five quarters, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

“Results across the six wholesale industries were mixed in the December 2019 quarter, with two falls offset by four rises,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

The largest industry increase was the basic materials industry, up $79 million (1.3 percent), when adjusted for seasonal effects. This industry includes hardware goods, agricultural and farm products, metal and chemical, petroleum, and timber wholesaling.

The largest industry fall was in grocery, liquor, and tobacco wholesale sales, which fell 0.8 percent ($69 million) in the December 2019 quarter, following a 1.2 percent ($110 million) fall in the September 2019 quarter. This is the first time since 2016 that this industry has shown two consecutive quarterly drops.

“The fall in grocery, liquor, and tobacco wholesaling coincided with reduced sales for fruit exporters in the September and December quarters, following bumper export sales in the June 2019 quarter,” Ms Duoba said.

Overseas merchandise trade: December 2019

shows fruit exports fell 11 percent in value, and 16 percent in quantity, when seasonally adjusted.

The actual value of total wholesale trade sales was $29.8 billion in the December 2019 quarter, up $567 million (1.9 percent) from the December 2018 quarter.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 