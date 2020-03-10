Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Zeren, Chapman Tripp’s legal tech arm welcomes new CEO

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp


James Fuller


Chapman Tripp’s technology and innovation business, Zeren, has had another successful year in driving the evolution of legal service delivery in New Zealand. This month, after considering the capabilities and structure needed to successfully deliver its business strategy, the firm has announced the appointment of James Fuller as Zeren’s CEO.

Zeren delivers automated, legal technology services to help clients become more efficient, improve performance and manage risk. Products include a document automation services, a compliance automation solution that automates the creation of the annual compliance calendar for NZX listed companies, and a contract lifecycle management and supplier relationship management platform, ‘Portt’.

Commenting on Zeren’s successes over the past 12 months, Fuller said, “Our document automation service has helped clients to achieve a 30%–50% reduction in the time taken to draft and review documents and contracts. Clients have also achieved a 20% average reduction in end-to-end process cycle time from document initiation through to execution through using our automation technology.”

Fuller has 18 years of technology consulting, financial and commercial management experience in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and has led Zeren's consulting services and delivery capability for the past 18 months.

“With nearly 20 years as a technology consultant, including management and commercial experienced gained at global consulting firms, I am passionate about delivering business value to clients, and helping them with decisions about their technology investments,” he says.

With Zeren’s success in driving the evolution of legal service delivery in New Zealand, Chapman Tripp has been named Most Innovative National Law Firm at the IFLR Asia Awards for three years in a row.

The firm would like to acknowledge and thank outgoing Zeren CEO, Bruce McClintock, as he goes into retirement at the end of May.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 