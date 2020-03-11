Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Now Open For 10th Annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Certified Builders of New Zealand

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) calls carpentry apprentices across NZ to enter its annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, for the chance to win great prizes and take home the title of top apprentice. The regional competition will be held in 20 locations throughout the country on Saturday 4 April, and any apprentice enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB), or employed by NZCB member builders is eligible to compete.

Every apprentice who enters in one of the regional Apprentice Challenges will receive merchandise, thanks to NZCB Apprentice Challenge supporter ITM. Each first, second and third place-getter will be awarded a prize, and the regional winner will progress to the national Apprentice Challenge final held in Wellington this June, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

A week prior to the regional Apprentice Challenge events, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build, and will be given eight hours to complete it on the day. To complete the build, apprentices will be provided with durable, trade-quality timber and materials, and their structures must meet minimum safety standards.

The apprentices’ final projects will be scored by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators, who will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by 27 March.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, is supported by the Industry Training Association (ITAB) Scholarship Trust.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Certified Builders of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 