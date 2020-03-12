Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Trusts Welcomes Allan Pollard As CEO

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:22 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trust Services

The Trusts have announced that experienced community-enterprise executive Allan Pollard will be their new CEO.

Allan’s appointment comes after the previous CEO, Simon Wickham resigned in December after nine years in the role.

Allan joins the Trusts from Trust House Ltd, a community-owned company based in the Wairarapa where he has been CEO since 2013. Trust House Ltd operate a range of hospitality businesses in Wairarapa, Pahiatua, Flaxmere and Porirua. They also own and manage a large social housing portfolio.

Originally from Glasgow, Allan began in the hospitality sector as a dishwasher when he was 16 years old and has worked through various roles to his current position as CEO of Trust House Ltd.

In the last five years, Allan created a transformation strategy for Trust House Ltd that resulted in the highest trading profit in the organisation’s history for the 2018-19 financial year.

Allan said that he was excited for the opportunity to work with The Trusts.

“The Trusts is all about giving back to the community it serves, so I feel privileged to be offered such a rewarding role. I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of West Auckland, including The Trusts team, and helping the organisation continue to be a long-term force for good.”

Brian Corban, Chair of West Auckland Trust Services Ltd said that the Board, management and Trusts team were looking forward to the energy and experience Allan would bring.

“Allan is a skilled leader and manager of large numbers of people. He is highly experienced and skilled in the industry and has an excellent track record.”

Allan and his family will be relocating to Auckland and he will start with The Trusts on Tuesday 2 June.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from West Auckland Trust Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 