Black Ferns Legend Helps 29 New Corrections Recruits Celebrate Success

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 4:06 pm
Department Of Corrections

Twenty-nine new Corrections Officers have today been joined by former Black Ferns captain and Cohort 56 Patron, Dr Farah Palmer, in celebrating their success at a graduation ceremony in Upper Hutt.

“Farah is an extraordinary New Zealander. She captained the New Zealand women’s rugby team for 10 years and is now a lecturer with research interests in race, gender and sport management leadership,” National Commissioner Rachel Leota said.

“Farah shares Corrections’ core priorities of integrity, teamwork and leadership. These are the sorts of values we encourage amongst our new recruits, so Cohort 56 were fortunate to have her mentorship.

“It was a real privilege to have Farah there as we officially welcomed the graduates into the Corrections whānau.”

Basil Issac from Mt Eden Corrections Facility was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award for the professionalism and exceptional leadership he demonstrated during training.

Basil completed a master’s degree in business and worked in a range of fields before his desire to give something back to society led him to Corrections.

“Basil’s made a real impression on senior staff and instructors. He has been commended on his teamwork skills and the respect he shows to others, as well as his ability to quickly adapt to the fast-paced work environment,” Rachel Leota said.

“Our frontline staff do an incredible job keeping the public safe by helping people in prison address the causes of their offending and change their lives for the better. I wish all our new recruits the very best for what will be a rewarding career.”

The next graduation for Cohort 57 will be held on Thursday 26 March.

Where the new recruits will be going:

Auckland Prison – 4

Mt Eden Corrections Facility – 16

Rimutaka Prison – 1

Christchurch Men’s Prison – 6

Christchurch Women’s Prison – 2

