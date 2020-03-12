Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIA New Zealand Receives Prestigious Gender Tick Accreditation

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 7:03 pm
Press Release: AIA NZ

AIA New Zealand is excited to announce that it has been awarded the YWCA Gender Tick; becoming the first insurer in New Zealand to be recognised with this prestigious recognition.

Gender Tick is an accreditation programme for businesses designed to show commitment to providing fair workplaces for all employees regardless of gender. The programme independently assesses employee policies and processes to ensure that businesses are on the right track and are doing the right thing for their people.

AIA New Zealand’s CEO, Nick Stanhope, says:

“This award is testament to our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and to our company philosophy of ‘doing the right thing, in the right way, with the right people’.”

“Over half of our leadership team and six out of our ten executive leaders are women. As a company we have long been committed to a diverse and balanced workplace that supports our people to succeed, and so it is great to have been recognised with this accreditation.”

Theresa Gattung CNZM, who chairs the board and is herself a long-standing advocate for gender equality in the workplace, says:

“I am absolutely delighted. As a company we have made deliberate efforts over many years to introduce policies and practices that advance equality and women’s empowerment.”

“To be recognised with the Gender Tick, alongside other leading Kiwi companies, is proof of our commitment to gender equality, diversity and to creating a workplace where our people can be empowered to succeed.”

Gender Tick Director, Dr Kaisa Wilson, says:

“Receiving the Gender Tick is an important recognition of doing the right thing. Our assessment showed that AIA New Zealand is not only doing the right thing but is excelling in several areas across leadership, policy and processes, and transparency which all help to support employees regardless of gender.”

Gender Tick

In order to achieve Gender Tick accreditation businesses must demonstrate excellence in the following areas:

  1. Gender inclusive culture
  2. Safe Workplace
  3. Flexible Work & Leave
  4. Leadership Representation
  5. Equal Pay

For more details on the YWCA Gender Tick programme visit https://www.gendertick.com/

© Scoop Media

Find more from AIA NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

