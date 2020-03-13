Napier Port Appoints New General Manager – Container Operations

Napier Port is pleased to announce the appointment of Kianoush (Kia) Zia as General Manager – Container Operations. Mr Zia replaces Warren Young, who retired from Napier Port in December after 21 years of service.

Mr Zia brings a strong background in logistics and supply chain management to the role, coming from a role as Head of Engineering and Supply Chain Development - ANZ at Kraft Heinz. Prior to Kraft Heinz, Mr Zia spent time with McKinsey & Company, delivering operational transformations for a broad range of clients across 25 countries. He started his career as an engineer, working at Holden and Total Tooling Company before spending six years with Toyota across Australia and Japan.

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson is looking forward to having Mr Zia as part of the port’s senior management team.

“We’re excited to have Kia join the team. We completed a robust recruitment process for someone with the right mix of logistics capability, people and safety leadership and strategic nous. We’re looking forward to Kia making his mark at Napier Port.”

Mr Zia holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics as well as a Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in Mechanical and Manufacturing, both from the University of Melbourne. Raised in Australia, he has been based in Hawke’s Bay for the past three years.

Mr Zia will take up the role on Monday, April 6 and says he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I am really excited to be joining the great team at Napier Port, I look forward to building relationships with our people and stakeholders while helping deliver value for the region and beyond.”

