Statement From Air New Zealand On Covid-19
Saturday, 14 March 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand is reviewing the impact of the new
measures announced this afternoon on its operations and will
adjust its capacity accordingly. We expect to provide an
update on network changes over the next few
days.
