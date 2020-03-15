Auckland Airport Media Statement

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sunday, 15 March 2020, 12:13 pm
Auckland Airport is working fast to support the new border restrictions introduced by the Government that will come into effect at midnight tonight.

“The health and safety of our community has to come first, and we support the Government in its efforts to safeguard the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19,” said Adrian Littlewood Auckland Airport’s Chief Executive.

“We work with 30 airlines from across the world and we are in close contact with those airlines, helping them to understand the new border restrictions and what they will mean for travellers and their flight and cargo services.

“Like the Government, we are hopeful that these decisions will help to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on New Zealand in the long-term. But in the short term we have a very hard road ahead.”

Mr Littlewood said the border changes would have a profound impact on the New Zealand tourism industry, particularly given the uncertain nature of the outbreak and the current border restrictions.

“As an industry, we have never faced anything like this before. Tourism supports thousands of Kiwi companies and keeps tens of thousands of people in jobs, and we cannot under-estimate the impact this will have on our country.

“It’s going to be especially difficult for the aviation and travel industry and we are all going to feel it, with our businesses so closely linked together.”

Auckland Airport typically has approximately 500 flights per day, including 336 domestic flights and 80 transtasman flights per day. Currently, international airline services are continuing to operate and over the coming days, Auckland Airport will be working to understand any changes to future flight schedules.

Auckland Airport will issue further updates to the market tomorrow.

