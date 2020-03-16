Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OCR Slash Will Help Carry Real Estate Momentum

Monday, 16 March 2020, 9:47 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“The Reserve Bank’s latest move will help carry the momentum we’ve seen return to the property market in recent months,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The real estate boss says regardless of how much the retail banks pass onto borrowers, the fact that interest rates are expected to stay at record-low levels in the foreseeable future will provide certainty and confidence in the sector.

She says online mortgage calculators will soon be working overtime, with the Reserve Bank urging banks to keep lending. More first-time buyers will inevitably enter the market, and existing home buyers will consider the forecast low borrowing costs a good opportunity to take their next step on a bigger or better property.

Ms Mayne’s comments follow the Reserve Bank announcing today it has slashed the Official Cash Rate from 1.00% to a new record low of 0.25%.

She says demand for housing in New Zealand continues to be strong, sales volumes and prices are generally up, Auckland is rallying again, rents everywhere from Westport to Wellington at all-time highs interest rates, and now interest rates are set to stay rock bottom.

“Let’s not forget that earlier this year most property commentators were predicting a seven to 10% increase in residential property values for 2020, and they’ve yet to reforecast that.”

She says since last year Government-backed schemes for first-home buyers have had lower deposit requirements and wider eligibility, which will also help more Kiwis to get on the housing ladder.

“Whether you’re sick of paying huge rents or a retiree who’s barely getting a return from their savings in the bank, buying property has never looked more attractive when all the alternatives are considered,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 