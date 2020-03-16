Ben Morgan Appointed Accenture New Zealand Managing Director

Accenture has announced Ben Morgan as its new Managing Director of Accenture New Zealand, effective immediately.

Since joining Accenture in 2015, Ben has led and grown New Zealand’s digital service offerings with a range of clients. He brings 15 years of experience in driving transformation across sectors spanning public service, health, aviation, retail and financial services.

In his new role, Ben will lead Accenture New Zealand’s business, helping leading brands and organisations across the country to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

Commentary:

Chairman Accenture ANZ, Bob Easton : “Many organisations are focussed on how they can drive the innovation agenda and realise tangible benefits from their technology investments and our clients stand to benefit from Ben’s experience in this space.”

Ben Morgan: "I'm looking forward to leading our amazing team, backed by our global network of experts, to grow our business further in New Zealand, working with our clients to problem solve, and implement, solutions to the big challenges facing modern business."

Accenture New Zealand

Accenture New Zealand has a diversified client portfolio, serving clients across all major industry groups including but not limited to, Health, Public Sector, Telecommunications, Travel, Financial Services, Retail, Consumer Goods.

Accenture New Zealand is a committed and active member in New Zealand’s business community and has active ongoing involvement with organisations such as the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) and TupuToa. Since 2015, Accenture has been working with a range of partners and Universities across the country to provide opportunities for more than 50 graduates and interns at its offices in Auckland and Wellington.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries – powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

