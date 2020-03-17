Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Peak House on Te Mata Peak brings in protocols for safety

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 10:19 am
Press Release: Peak House


The venue Peak House on Hawkes Bay’s Te Mata Peak will be creating ‘social distancing’ at its cafe and for its boutique events to ensure a safe environment for its patrons over the coming weeks.

Peak House has approximately 500 square metres of venue space, both indoors and outdoors.

Peak House manager Haydn Middleton says they will be bringing in a limit for the cafe and for any event to no more than a 100 people.

“We are in the fortunate situation with the Peak that we have the room so that we can adapt. Clearly the wellbeing of our customers during the Covid-19 epidemic is hugely important and we think that by taking the measures we are, then it is very possible for people to continue to enjoy themselves in a public environment.

“Of course we would expect that common sense would prevail and that people who are not well, would not come to our premises,” he says.

Haydn Middleton says it is important for Peak House and other hospitality venues to continue to operate if it possible.
“We are fortunate that it is possible for us to carry on because of the nature of our space. We welcome people to continue to enjoy our special location.”

Peak House will be ensuring good spacing is maintained between all cafe tables (two metres) and boutique events will likewise be put together to avoid any prolonged close social contact, for example more emphasis on table service to avoid the need for people to queue for drinks and food.

“No one knows exactly how long these measure will need to be in place. It is important for us and the region that businesses like ours are able to carry on if it is possible and sensible. We do know that Covid-19 will eventually pass, in terms of its immediate threat to the population, and we want businesses like ours to still be viable when that time arrives,” says Haydn.

