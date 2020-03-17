Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

20/20 CPD Roadshow Calendar Of Events For Trades Postponed

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB) announced today that its 44 nationwide CPD roadshow events are postponed until 2021.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is essential for registered tradespeople to maintain the knowledge and skills related to their trade. Through annual CPD training, the Board ensures New Zealand’s plumbers, drainlayers and gasfitters are informed of the latest updates in their industry that protect the health and safety of the public. The PGDB’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health has prompted the suspension of this year’s training.

Chief Executive for the PGDB, Martin Sawyers said, “In light of the growing public health concern and potential for community transmission, we have a responsibility to our industry and to the greater community. We are doing our part to minimise the risk associated with spreading the virus.”

The decision not to proceed with this year’s events was made following a discussion with principal sponsor MICO and other CPD Roadshow representatives. This decision has not been made lightly.

“I know many in the industry will be disappointed, and I am too. I always look forward to these events, which have become a popular fixture in the calendar year in meeting CPD requirements and networking for tradespeople. But we have to make sure our community’s health and the health of tradespeople is at the forefront,” Martin concluded.

