Spark's Off-shore Customer Care Centre Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Spark

Spark has today announced the temporary closure of its customer care centres in Manila due to precautions put in place by the Philippines Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure is a result of the Government decision, not due to an identified case of COVID-19 within the call centres.

In the interim, customers will be directed to Spark’s New Zealand-based customer care agents. While Spark is currently experiencing normal call volumes, the Company advises customers that they may experience longer wait times than usual.

Wherever possible, and for faster troubleshooting, Spark encourages customers to log in to their MySpark app to access account details and make changes to their service, or alternatively to visit their nearest Spark Retail store.

The geographical spread of Spark’s customer care teams, with agents situated in multiple locations off-shore and multiple locations in New Zealand, as well as agents working from home, ensures diversity in Spark’s call centre network and business continuity in unexpected situations such as the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19.

Spark’s Customer Director, Grant McBeath, says that the main priority for Spark is the health and wellbeing of all its people and maintaining support services for customers.

“As the COVID-19 situation develops we are focussed on ensuring the health and safety of all our people – including those working in New Zealand and our call centre agents offshore. We are grateful to New Zealanders for their patience and understanding while we work through this situation, and we will keep our customers updated as the situation evolves.”

