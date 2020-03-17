Design And Build Company Launch YouTube Channel

Kiwis are becoming tech-savvier by the day, which means they are relying on the internet more than ever to access information on what it takes to get their dream home. Would-be homeowners can now apply for home loans online, calculate their mortgage, and even buy land from the comfort of their sofa.

Design Builders spokesperson Morgan Price said they were proud to be ahead of the curve when it came to online accessibility. Not only have they recently launched a YouTube channel, but their website is full of helpful information, videos, and 3D walk-throughs to make sure would-be homeowners have everything they need before deciding to work with them.

“We know people want to arm themselves with as much information as possible before getting in touch with a business. We make sure we cover all bases, including who we are and what we can offer. Our new YouTube channel is yet another avenue for people to explore.”

The YouTube channel currently explores what a “home built around you” means, and the team at Design Builders will upload further content in the weeks and months to come.

If you would like to know more about Design Builders or their YouTube channel, visit www.designbuilders.co.nz, use the online contact form, phone 0800 456 456, or visit the channel here.

© Scoop Media

