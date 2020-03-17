Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unleashed Software – NZ’s Latest SaaS Startup To Go Global With AWS

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Unleashed

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market was valued at $134.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $220.21 billion by 2022. While most people think of Netflix and Spotify when it comes to software-based services, New Zealand is carving a name for itself, with local companies Xero and Pushpay leading their markets around the world.

Unleashed Software (Unleashed), a cloud-based inventory management company, is one of New Zealand’s latest SaaS companies to go global, powered by AWS technology.

Serving over 3,500 customers in 80 countries, Unleashed helps customers make effective data-driven decisions and improve efficiency around their purchasing, production, stock control, and sales processes. Locally, Unleashed is a one-stop-shop for beloved Kiwi brands such as Karma Cola.

For the first nine years of operation, Unleashed housed its local and international data on a New Zealand-based server. After the company started to expand globally, however, it became apparent that this local infrastructure couldn’t optimally service international customers – servers became inundated and tasks were drawn out.

Chris Liu, Development Manager at Unleashed says, “With our customer base growing on a global scale, we needed a platform that was scalable and reliable, to serve our customers not only in New Zealand and Australia, but also in our fastest growing regions north of the equator including the UK and North America.”

In 2018, Unleashed migrated entirely to AWS and has nearly eliminated redundancy. “With AWS, we are now serving our customers around the globe with better scalability and reliability by leveraging services such as EC2, Amazon Aurora, AWS Fargate and Lambda, and utilising features such as Auto-Scaling and Multi-AZ deployments.” Chris added.

Running on AWS, Unleashed is able to innovate quicker and go-to-market at a larger scale than before. This growth is reflected by the increase in Unleashed customers’ sales orders which grew to over 1.2M transactions in December 2019 - more than a 50% increase over the previous year.

Unleashed Inventory Management

Unleashed

Inventory Management Software

Founded in 2009, Unleashed Software is a global Software-as-a-Service company. We provide businesses with supply, production, inventory and sales software, giving them clarity on their operations and helping them make effective business decisions. Thousands of customers in over 80 countries around the world trust Unleashed to be a fundamental part of their business operations, enabling them to better make, manage and move their products.

Unleashed integrates with leading online accounting, point-of-sale and ecommerce software to form a complete end-to-end business management solution.

