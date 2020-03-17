Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Key Issues: Buyer Classification And COVID-19 Effects

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: CoreLogic NZ Ltd


CoreLogic Senior Property Economist Kelvin Davidson writes:

Based on the CoreLogic Buyer Classification data, investors retained a strong appetite for residential property in February. Indeed, cash multiple property owners (MPOs, or investors) accounted for 14.5% of purchases for the month and their mortgaged counterparts took a 26.2% share. That’s the first time the combined market share has cracked 40% for almost four years. Low-term deposit rates are one factor that have pushed investors back towards property, while anecdotally, we’ve lately heard that the control an investor has over a rental property (as opposed to say shares or a syndicated fund) is another strong drawcard.

At the same time, there were hints in the latest Buyer Classification data that first home buyers (FHBs) have begun to feel a bit more strain. As the first chart shows, their market share of 23% for the first two months of the year represents a dip (admittedly small) from recent norms. It’s nothing serious yet, but the competition from reinvigorated investors, as well as renewed growth in house prices, may have started to hamper FHBs. Auckland is a good example of these patterns, where mo

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CoreLogic NZ Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy With Very Low Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to effectively and efficiently manage New Zealand’s monetary policy in an environment of very low interest rates... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: More Snow On Glaciers But No Good News, Say Scientists

Scientists have recorded more snow on the South Island glaciers this year, but they warn it is simply a temporary break rather than any good news on the climate change front. NIWA and Victoria University of Wellington scientists completed the annual ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:



COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 