Nutanix Brings Invisible Infrastructure To Big Data And Analytics

Nutanix HCI, Objects, Splunk Certification Bring Massive Scale, One-Click Simplicity to Upgrade IT Support of Data Scientists

Auckland, New Zealand – March 18, 2020 — Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it extended the Nutanix platform with new features for big data and analytics applications, as well as unstructured data storage.

These capabilities, part of Nutanix Objects 2.0, include the ability to manage object data across multiple Nutanix clusters for achieving massive scale, increased object storage capacity per node, and formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimised for big data applications, to deliver performance and incredible scale, while also reducing cost by maximising existing, unused resources.

Big data workloads demand cloud environments that can efficiently manage extremely large volumes of unstructured data, as well as deliver the high performance necessary to analyse the data in real-time to extract business insight. With companies reliant on business data to create personalised customer experiences, IT teams often struggle with siloes, complexity, and operational inefficiencies. Options currently available do not offer secure, end-to-end solutions to run big data applications that can easily scale.

“Digital transformation requires web-scale storage for enterprise workloads. Object storage is rapidly becoming the storage of choice for next gen and big data applications. As object storage makes the leap from the cloud to the datacentre and mission critical workloads, economics must be balanced with performance.” said Amita Potnis, research director in IDC's Storage team. “Nutanix is known for flexibility and simplicity. Multi-cluster support and certification with Splunk SmartStore with Nutanix Objects will allow for massive scale at the right price and performance that these workloads require.”

Nutanix software brings scale, performance and simplicity, along with built-in automation and one-click operations, to free data scientists, security teams, and line of businesses to focus on extracting value from data.

The company’s subscription licensing model also brings the flexibility to quickly adapt to dynamic business needs. Additionally, by natively integrating object storage services with Nutanix’s HCI solution, IT teams can now better leverage unused resources to reduce costs and streamline storage management and administration.



New features for running big data workloads, include:

Increased scale-out object storage: Nutanix Objects 2.0 now features multi-cluster support to deliver massive scale object stores. Breaking down cluster boundaries enables teams to leverage a single namespace across multiple Nutanix clusters, managed from a single console. It also allows IT teams to take advantage of unused storage capacity anywhere in their Nutanix environment to improve storage economics.

Nutanix Objects 2.0 now features multi-cluster support to deliver massive scale object stores. Breaking down cluster boundaries enables teams to leverage a single namespace across multiple Nutanix clusters, managed from a single console. It also allows IT teams to take advantage of unused storage capacity anywhere in their Nutanix environment to improve storage economics. Deeper storage nodes: In addition to new scale-out capabilities, Nutanix Objects 2.0 now supports deeper, high-capacity nodes with up to 240TB of storage. This enables multi-petabyte objects stores with a single Nutanix cluster.

In addition to new scale-out capabilities, Nutanix Objects 2.0 now supports deeper, high-capacity nodes with up to 240TB of storage. This enables multi-petabyte objects stores with a single Nutanix cluster. Enhanced security: Nutanix Objects 2.0 customers can now take advantage of WORM (Write Once Read Many) to lock their content without necessarily enabling versioning to meet a variety of regulatory and compliance mandates.

“Every company is striving to become a data-driven company,” said Greg Smith, VP of Product Marketing at Nutanix. “Big data applications require incredible scale and performance at competitive cost structures. The Nutanix platform, with the addition of multi-cluster object storage, offers a compelling solution for unstructured object storage that leverages existing storage resources for improved storage economics.”

New Splunk Certification

Nutanix Objects is now certified by Splunk as SmartStore compliant allowing customers to simply and seamlessly manage Splunk data growth with Nutanix Objects. Joint customers can now run Splunk workloads on Nutanix software, and leverage Nutanix Objects for built-in object storage to support their Splunk environment.

New capabilities included in Nutanix Objects 2.0 are generally available, and more details are available here. For more information on the company’s big data solutions visit the website.

###

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

© Scoop Media

