Air New Zealand Brings Forward Suspension Of Argentina Service

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Following increased government restrictions for travel into Argentina, Air New Zealand is suspending its Buenos Aires route with immediate effect.

NZ31 (Buenos Aires-Auckland) departing Ministro Pistarini Airport at 1145pm 18 March local time will be the airline’s final service until 30 June 2020.

Air New Zealand has upgauged the aircraft operating the service to the larger Boeing 777-300 aircraft which has 30 extra seats than the 777-200 originally scheduled.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says the suspension has been brought forward following additional border measures, which pose significant crew logistics and operational challenges.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we thank customers for their patience and understanding at this challenging time. Our teams are working through options for customers impacted by the earlier than planned suspension and will be in touch in coming days.”

Air New Zealand’s contact centre is operating at high volume. The latest Covid-19 information is published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this and to get in touch with the airline via its social media channels in the first instance.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) should contact their booking agent.

