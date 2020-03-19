Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Grown Stock Feed Available For Drought-hit Farmers

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Latest forecasts suggest New Zealand’s arable farmers have to date been less affected than other primary industry sectors by COVID-19 and the drought.

"It’s clear there are still locally-grown quality stock feed solutions available to farmers in regions hit by drought," Federated Farmers Arable Chairperson Karen Williams says.

MPI’s just-released Situation Outlook Primary Industries (SOPI) report forecasts that arable production and export for the year ended June 2020 should see revenue increase by 10 percent to $260 million.

As well as a strong harvest, increased export volumes of clover seed to Europe and the UK, and vegetable seeds to Europe, Australia and the USA, are driving the lift in value.

"The overall harvest and quality of grain has been positive across New Zealand, despite hail that swept through Canterbury in November, and extensive flooding in Southland in early February," Williams said.

"Farmers had a good run at harvest with warm and dry weather in January and February but the variable weather of March has the potential to hold up harvest of later sown crops."

The next Arable Industry Marketing Initiative survey is due to be undertaken at the beginning of April, with results available at the start of May. These results will provide a more detailed illustration of harvest 2020 yields, sales and autumn planting intentions and will provide vital information on what is available domestically.

Straw, hay and grain is available to be transported where it is needed.

"Feds encourages farmers to work collectively within their own region to source bulk feed options. This approach could enable them to broker better transport deals."

