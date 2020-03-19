Advantage Makes BlackBerry Cyber Security Compromise Assessment Service Available In New Zealand

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Advantage

Advantage has been named as New Zealand’s first BlackBerry Compromise Assessment partner, enabling the company to deliver this leading consulting service to the New Zealand market.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. Following its acquisition of Cylance in February 2019, BlackBerry offers an agentless compromise assessment tool as part of its suite of services, which helps to prevent future attacks by determining if a compromise has already happened, providing visibility across an entire enterprise quickly and effectively.

The BlackBerry Compromise Assessment (CA) is designed to detect indications of compromise such as data exfiltration and sabotage, command and control activities, user account anomalies, or malware infection. The artefacts are used to detect active or historical cyber security breaches.

“The goal of BlackBerry’s Compromise Assessment is to proactively determine if a network is compromised and to stop any active security incidents quickly and quietly,” said Jason Duerden, Managing Director, BlackBerry Spark, Australia and New Zealand.“Our Compromise Assessment incorporates BlackBerry’s artificial intelligence into tools and back end data analysis processes to more efficiently and effectively secure the environment and prevent attacks.”

As the solution is agentless, customers do not need to be active BlackBerry users and it is compatible with networks of all kinds, including operational technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS).

At the conclusion of the assessment, a comprehensive report is provided to the customer that includes details on detected activity, the current risk state and strategic recommendations for remediation.

“This service is aimed at medium to large companies and takes around four to six weeks of engagement,” says Steve Smith, Advantage Regional Sales Executive. “Once threats have been assessed and mitigated, you will have the ability to draw a line in the sand, with all systems cleaned, and be well prepared for a health check a year later.”

To discuss a Compromise Assessment for your organisation, contact. https://advantage.nz/contact/

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technically driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers are able to rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and CYLANCE are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

