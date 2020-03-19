Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Additional Support For Menulog Restaurants Through COVID-19

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Menulog

In response to the impact of COVID-19 and the implications of social distancing on New Zealand restaurants, Meunlog will halve all commission on pick up orders across all its partner restaurants to help stimulate in-store business as well as delivery.

Menulog has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and working with restaurants and industry to develop initiatives to support restaurants, customers and couriers. Prioritising the health and safety of the network, Menulog has already implemented initiatives such as Contactless Delivery, as well as additional safety measures for restaurants and information hubs with the latest guidance from health authorities.

Having launched Contactless Delivery both in restaurants and for customer deliveries, Menulog will continue to ensure pick up processes adhere to social distancing recommendations from health authorities.

In addition to halving commissions on pick up orders and implementing safety initiatives, Menulog has invested additional funds in marketing efforts across Australia and New Zealand to promote restaurant partners. The funds will be invested over the next few months to promote local restaurants open for pick up and delivery during the current COVID-19 crisis, and to develop social and digital programs to help drive orders for local businesses.

For restaurants seeking online food ordering and delivery functionality over the coming months, Menulog will be waiving all relevant costs for restaurants or associated businesses wanting to take advantage of the Menulog platform. Menulog has also committed additional resources to onboard new businesses seeking support.

Restaurants will continue to receive ongoing updates from Menulog, as well as reminders via email, SMS and online partner portals with tips on boosting hygiene and safety to help protect the community. Menulog will continue to work closely with restaurant partners, industry and community organisations on additional initiatives to support local restaurant businesses.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Menulog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 