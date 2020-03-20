Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meredith Connell Offices To Remain Open For Duration

Friday, 20 March 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: Meredith Connell

National law firm Meredith Connell has announced that its Auckland and Wellington offices in Graham and Willis streets will remain open for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

Chief Executive Kylie Mooney says the firm anticipates an increase in demand for some legal services among its private- and public-sector clients as a result of the crisis and is planning accordingly.

In addition, Meredith Connell is the Office of the Crown Solicitor at Auckland, which Ms Mooney says places an additional responsibility on the firm to maintain its services for the duration of the crisis, including to assist in the preservation of public health and public order.

“Meredith Connell’s objective for the weeks and months ahead is to provide our clients, the Crown and the community with an uninterrupted and unchanged service as they grapple with their business-as-usual and additional legal needs in these difficult times,” she said.

“This includes all our services from commercial law and major transactions, to employment dispute resolution and regulatory compliance, to criminal prosecution and securing the proceeds of crimes for the state.”

On Wednesday, the firm trialled its Remote Working Plan (RWP) which saw 100% of its lawyers working the full day on client matters either at home, in court or elsewhere with no IT or other interruptions, and with no clients being aware of the arrangements.

“Given the overwhelming success of our trial, we’ve decided today to indefinitely implement our RWP from Monday 23 March,” Ms Mooney announced.

Under its RWP, the firm expects around 70% of its team to work remotely each day with around 30% working in its offices with approval from management, ensuring very significant social distancing. As well as other precautions that have been well advertising by government and in the media, MC’s entire premises will be deep cleaned at least weekly.

In addition, MC has advised its clients of a wide range of support services to be made available to them to support their own Business Continuity Plans, plus the availability of its own premises on request for clients to store essential legal documents and conduct essential business.

“Meredith Connell’s first priority in the weeks and months ahead is, as always, the health and welfare of our team,” Ms Mooney said. “Very close behind is to provide an uninterrupted and unchanged service to our clients and the Crown, which is the best way we can ensure that they and we come through this situation unscathed and in the strongest possible position once it is over, however long that takes.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Meredith Connell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 