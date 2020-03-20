Westpac To Waive Contactless Debit Fees

Westpac NZ is supporting small businesses by waiving contactless debit fees for eligible existing customers for six months.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Experience Hub, Karen Silk, says the bank recognises the increased demand from both consumers and businesses for contactless services in the current environment.

“We’re working hard to help people affected by Covid-19 and this is one way we can offer some relief,” Ms Silk says.

“Businesses who are concerned about the impacts of Covid-19 should contact us as soon as possible on 0800 606 606 to discuss their options.

“We have a relief package in place that includes options such as a temporary overdraft facility, suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months, and deferred payment on business credit cards.”

Ms Silk says Westpac is looking for other ways to help customers and will make further announcements soon.

© Scoop Media

