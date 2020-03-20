Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Urgency Needed From Council To Support COVID-19 Impacted Businesses

Friday, 20 March 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce acknowledges that Wellington City Councillors are listening to the concerns of business, but urges them to work more quickly to come up with support and solutions.

"Many businesses are already feeling the economic impact of the pandemic and this is expected to increase in coming days, rather than months," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"We are nearly a fortnight away from the next Council meeting where support options will be considered, all the while things are changing hourly. Every day counts.

"We urge the Council to confirm what support they can put in place now, such as waiving late-payment fees and allowing delayed rates installment payments.

"We acknowledge officers need time to make more substantive changes to the Annual Plan, including considering the options we raised with Council earlier this week, such as deferring rates increases.

"But there are other things Council can do that will give businesses immediate relief, and this must happen more quickly."

