Better Options For Businesses Facing Layoffs.

Businesses facing tough times during the Covid-19 crisis could do more to allay staff cuts, according to a specialist in cost reduction.

Business consultant Rod Gabb reduces overheads and manages procurement and supply for medium-sized to large businesses around the country.

He says that many firms when faced with a downturn, overlook every day running costs and lay off staff hoping to improve the bottom line. But that can reduce efficiency, service and further erode sales.

Mr Gabb says that many rarely review ‘everyday’ overheads such as cleaning, photocopying, printing and stationery, fuel, vehicle leasing and other costs generally considered to be fixed. And so they end up paying much more than they need to.

He says many businesses can save on average 20-30% of overheads – as high as 40% on some items – by addressing costs usually taken for granted and achieving greater buying clout working collectively.

