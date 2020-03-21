Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Suspends Noumea And Tahiti Services

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Following further government restrictions for travel into New Caledonia and French Polynesia, Air New Zealand is suspending its Noumea and Tahiti routes until 30 June.

The final Auckland-Noumea return service will be 21 March, and the final Tahiti service will be 23 March (ex Auckland) and 22 March (ex Tahiti).

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer David Morgan says the new COVID-19 border measures pose significant operational and crewing challenges.

“We’re working through options for our customers and will contact those affected in the coming days. These are challenging times for travel globally and we thank our customers for their understanding as we respond to new and changing border requirements.”

Air New Zealand’s contact centre is operating at high volume. The latest Covid-19 information is published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this and to get in touch with the airline via its social media channels in the first instance.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) should contact their booking agent.

Ends

