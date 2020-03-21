Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZDIA Update

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Statement from New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Executive Deputy Chair, Rachel Short:

“Since announcing the cancellation of the four remaining regional awards dinners, a NZDIA Covid-19 committee has been working to ensure those regional winners are announced publicly and with well-deserved recognition.

NZDIA will release the final regions results online (Facebook live) at 7.00pm on the following dates:

Canterbury 26 March

Southland 27 March

Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa 30 March

Manawatu 01 April

The NZDIA Covid-19 committee will continue to meet and will decide on how to proceed with the rest of this year’s programme, National Judging and the Nationals Week by April 06, 2020.

Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

