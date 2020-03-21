Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone NZ Asks Customers To Use Digital Channels First During COVID-19

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Use My Vodafone app and website wherever possible, including our online retail store

In a time of heightened internet connectivity needs, Vodafone New Zealand is asking customers to turn to digital customer service methods wherever possible to reduce the reliance on call centre staff.

Digital channels include our My Vodafone app, online chatbot TOBi, website and chat – as well as social media channels, particularly Facebook and Twitter, which have recently extended their hours to be available from 8am-9pm.

Antony Welton, Customer Operations Director, Vodafone NZ, said: “We are doing our utmost to respond to the ever-changing landscape around the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our Customer Care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes.

“If you can use a digital way of contacting us instead of calling in the first instance then please do. We have a great website and newly relaunched My Vodafone app as a first port of call.

“We have major call centres in different offices in New Zealand and India, and a small specialist customer care team in the Philippines – and while we’re able to redirect work and calls for some customers between them, we are also planning for future impacts including what we can expect will be further increased restrictions on movement in cities worldwide.

“With India recently announcing a ‘Janata Curfew’* on Sunday, 22 March, we expect that call wait times will increase over the weekend and urgent queries such as service restorations or medical emergencies need to be prioritised.

“Our greatest focus has to be the safety and wellbeing of our team – so we will continue to prioritise this and are unapologetically taking a conservative approach to health matters.

“From a retail store perspective, depending on how the situation evolves we may need to close specific stores to deal with staff shortages due to Vodafone NZ asking certain staff to self-isolate in our ultra-cautious approach to COVID-19.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers and encourage people to visit our online store for home delivery across Aotearoa.”

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz – or our dedicated COVID-19 page at www.vodafone.co.nz/covid19.

*Janata curfew is a concept introduced by the Prime Minister of India, asking all citizens of India to observe curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday, 22 March, to help reduce community spreading of coronavirus disease in India.

