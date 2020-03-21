Broad Range Of Retailers Providing Essential Goods

Retail NZ is urging the Government to consider the broad range of retailers who provide essential goods to help Kiwis get through the distruption of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies have an obvious critical role to play in providing food, medicine and fuel to the country, but other parts of the retail sector are also providing critical essential goods that households need to be able to access during any possible future period of lockdown,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. “For example, hardware stores and general merchandise stores sell a range of cleaning and hygiene products as well as other items essential for household maintenance; appliance and electronics stores sell items that are critical for people to stay connected during these troubling times; there’s a large number of small grocery, food and convenience stores that can play a critical role in supplying household goods; and even books are important at helping members of our community maintain mental well-being and stay connected.

“These are unprecedented times, and we understand the need to slow down the spread of Covid-19. However, if further restrictions are announced by the Government, Retail NZ hopes that provision will be made for all retailers providing essential goods to remain open to provide services to customers, subject to taking appropriate precautions, should those businesses wish to open.

