ServiceFinder.co.nz's Immediate Action In Response To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

ServiceFinder.co.nz decided to take immediate action as the New Zealand Government announced COVID-19 Alert Level 2 to reduce risk of contact with the virus and "Workplaces to implement plans to reduce person-to-person contact, including work from home where possible."

With immediate effect from today, ServiceFinder.co.nz makes its business products available for only NZ$1 for 1 year (originally $240/year). This includes all work from home benefits that come with the business listings such as the live chat and unlimited advertising posts to promote services and products safely from home.

"As the severity of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the world and its fatal impact on people and local economies is taking effect, we decided to take action and help especially small businesses in New Zealand," says founder Dr Schulz.

Further details available at https://servicefinder.co.nz/coronavirus-covid-19-help

© Scoop Media

