Kiwi Businesses Flock Together To Soften COVID-19’s Blow

Kiwi business advisory group, Grow NZ Business, has moved swiftly to provide support and assistance to kiwi business owners navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

With heightened levels of concern among kiwi businesses, Grow NZ Business founder, Jamie Farmer, says many business owners are looking for help as they grapple with rapid and unexpected changes to business as usual, including reduced or skyrocketing demand, supply chain issues, staff shortages and intensified hygiene requirements. “Grow NZ has responded immediately by providing free webinars to kiwi businesses on “Leading Your Business Through Economic Uncertainty” and by establishing a Facebook community page where business experts and fellow business owners offer support and guidance to their peer group.

Jamie says the focus of both initiatives is to provide business and wellbeing support. “Hundreds of business owners have already taken up these free services, showing the heightened need for a sense of community and advice. We are totally committed to helping kiwi business owners through this challenging time, so we are self-funding these tools with the help of our partners.”

Grow NZ has welcomed the Government’s response package and the speed, scale and scope of the support its offering New Zealand business. “While more can always be done, the Government is to be commended for its actions. Now is the time to put aside competition and politics and work together to protect our industries through co-operation, collaboration and support.”

Jamie believes accountants have an important role to play in helping businesses cushion the blow from COVID-19. “Accountants need to step up their game now and be offering support with cashflow analysis and scenario planning in addition to standard tax compliance. Accountants who haven’t yet upskilled themselves or updated their technology solutions and capabilities will struggle to offer clients the level of support that is required today and into the future. “

Due to the economic pressure, personal worries and uncertainties we face, it is fair to assume that the level of stress and anxiety business owners experience goes far beyond what they are used to. "Research shows (BUPA Global 2018) that mental health conditions such anxiety, stress and depression are widespread and often neglected among entrepreneurs. Decisions made in such state of mind are often suboptimal, which, is a catch 22, further maintain self-doubt, worries and anxiety and undermine the immune system”, says Dr Adrienna Ember, clinical psychologist and executive coach. “If you feel overwhelmed, as a responsible entrepreneur, don’t hesitate to reach out for help not only for your business but for yourself as well.”

