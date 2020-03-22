Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Businesses Flock Together To Soften COVID-19’s Blow

Sunday, 22 March 2020, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Grow NZ Business

Kiwi business advisory group, Grow NZ Business, has moved swiftly to provide support and assistance to kiwi business owners navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

With heightened levels of concern among kiwi businesses, Grow NZ Business founder, Jamie Farmer, says many business owners are looking for help as they grapple with rapid and unexpected changes to business as usual, including reduced or skyrocketing demand, supply chain issues, staff shortages and intensified hygiene requirements. “Grow NZ has responded immediately by providing free webinars to kiwi businesses on “Leading Your Business Through Economic Uncertainty” and by establishing a Facebook community page where business experts and fellow business owners offer support and guidance to their peer group.

Jamie says the focus of both initiatives is to provide business and wellbeing support. “Hundreds of business owners have already taken up these free services, showing the heightened need for a sense of community and advice. We are totally committed to helping kiwi business owners through this challenging time, so we are self-funding these tools with the help of our partners.”

Grow NZ has welcomed the Government’s response package and the speed, scale and scope of the support its offering New Zealand business. “While more can always be done, the Government is to be commended for its actions. Now is the time to put aside competition and politics and work together to protect our industries through co-operation, collaboration and support.”

Jamie believes accountants have an important role to play in helping businesses cushion the blow from COVID-19. “Accountants need to step up their game now and be offering support with cashflow analysis and scenario planning in addition to standard tax compliance. Accountants who haven’t yet upskilled themselves or updated their technology solutions and capabilities will struggle to offer clients the level of support that is required today and into the future. “

Due to the economic pressure, personal worries and uncertainties we face, it is fair to assume that the level of stress and anxiety business owners experience goes far beyond what they are used to. "Research shows (BUPA Global 2018) that mental health conditions such anxiety, stress and depression are widespread and often neglected among entrepreneurs. Decisions made in such state of mind are often suboptimal, which, is a catch 22, further maintain self-doubt, worries and anxiety and undermine the immune system”, says Dr Adrienna Ember, clinical psychologist and executive coach. “If you feel overwhelmed, as a responsible entrepreneur, don’t hesitate to reach out for help not only for your business but for yourself as well.”

Register for GROW NZ’s free business support webinars: https://grownzbusiness.co.nz/free-webinar-registration/

Join GROW NZ’s business support community on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GrowNZbusinessCommunity/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Grow NZ Business on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 