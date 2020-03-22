Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Disruptions To Go Bus Service

Sunday, 22 March 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Go Bus

The Government advice for people to stay home who are over 70, or who have a pre-existing medical condition, affects a number of Go Bus drivers.

Therefore there will be an impact to bus services, with some services unable to run.

The extent of this disruption is still being understood.

“The wellbeing of our passengers, drivers and the public is our highest priority,” says Waikato Regional Council public transport operations manager Andrew Wilson.

“We’re working hard to keep as much of the BUSIT network running as possible and will provide regular updates.”

In the meantime, the Government advice on physical distancing applies to public transport.

“If you’re taking public transport, please be aware that the seats nearest the driver are unavailable and we ask that you sit in separate rows to other passengers if you can.”

