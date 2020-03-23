Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helping Kiwi Retailers Battle Through

Monday, 23 March 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Paymark

With the retail sector coming under intense pressure and a lengthy period of economic uncertainty looming, Paymark is helping small retailers better understand how their business is tracking in real time.

Paymark Insights is a revolutionary way for retailers to understand how their business is performing year on year based on live, real time reporting of sales data, revenue figures and customer numbers.

Now, as retailers face their toughest winter in memory, Paymark is making Insights (currently $20 per month per store) available, free of charge for three months from 1 April for small retailers.

Paymark CEO Maxine Elliott says the decision to make Insights free for retailers was an easy one.

“We look at the data every single day and can see how retailers in New Zealand are facing a difficult few months. The whole team wanted to do something to help and we know that working from a position of understanding is incredibly empowering.”

Paymark Insights is a real time reporting dashboard that allows retailers to see exactly what is happening in their shops as it happens and compare with the same day, week or month before. Retailers can identify what’s working, what’s not, track returning customers, and a whole lot more. They can use this information to help make decisions about staffing levels, stock and more .

“By empowering Kiwi businesses to make the best decisions for themselves we hope to see them come through these difficult times in the best possible shape.”

