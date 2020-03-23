Bell Gully And Buddle Findlay Share Two Accolades At Client Choice Awards 2020

Bell Gully and Buddle Findlay are delighted to have jointly won two categories at the Client Choice Awards 2020 last week – the only New Zealand law firms to be recognised.

The firms were named winners in both Best Professional Services Firm ($50-$200m revenue) and Best Law & Related Services Firm ($50-$200m revenue) categories across Australasia.



Bell Gully Chair Anna Buchly said the firm was extremely proud to be recognised by clients at the Client Choice Awards.



“Client relationships and delivering quality service has always been a priority for Bell Gully. We pride ourselves in fostering positive long-term client relationships where we can make a difference, and that has never been more important than in the current uncertainty," Anna said.



“At the moment many of our clients are facing unprecedented circumstances. For us, our focus is on meeting the needs of our clients and providing advice that can help them make key business decisions at this time."

Buddle Findlay National Chair Paul Beverley echoed that sentiment and said the firm was delighted to have been recognised again through these awards.

“We are very proud of these awards, particularly as they are based entirely on independent research and direct feedback from clients. Creating an exceptional client experience is at the centre of the firm's strategy, and these awards reinforce that our people continue to work very hard to create that experience."

“Clearly the health and wellbeing of our people, clients and communities is the first priority in the current context."

The Client Choice Awards, which recognises the professional services industry in New Zealand and Australia, is independently researched by beaton and is based on clients voting in a range of criteria including quality, value for money, price, innovation and performance.

Bell Gully and Buddle Findlay extends congratulations to all winners in the Client Choice Awards 2020.

