Event Cinemas New Zealand Close Cinemas In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic

Monday, 23 March 2020, 11:57 am
Press Release: Event Cinemas

Due to Government restrictions in relation to the occupation of indoor venues as a response to the public health risks associated with Coronavirus for both customers and staff, Event Cinemas New Zealand has announced all Event Cinemas, the Embassy Theatre and Rialto Cinemas (Newmarket and Dunedin) will temporarily close from today, 23 March 2020.

Carmen Switzer, General Manager, Event Cinemas New Zealand said: “The impact of Coronavirus is unprecedented and we could no longer guarantee the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers which has always been our first priority. We are committed to working openly and honestly with our people during this time, supporting them in the best way we can. We look forward to reopening with a strong blockbuster film line-up, and returning to employing staff in the local communities in which we operate.”

All customers who purchased tickets during the closure period will be automatically refunded and receive email communication.

