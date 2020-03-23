Tauranga Company Offers Its Software For Free To Hard-hit Hospitality Sector

New Zealand software company SwipedOn specialises in visitor registration and they’re making their iPad software available for free to Kiwi hospitality businesses who now have to register all customers at the door. The solution will meet new government guidelines providing essential contact tracing ability as part of new measures to fight COVID-19.

SwipedOn chief executive Hadleigh Ford said the Tauranga company saw an immediate way it could help. “We already have the software, the infrastructure and most importantly the experience to do this. This is a challenging time, so we want those businesses to know they can have our service free of charge,”

Ford says the free offer of the SwipedOn app and tech support to all hospitality businesses in New Zealand will continue as long as the increased screening requirements (level 2+) continue. “They’ll need an iPad and internet access – and that’s it,” says Ford.

This response comes as the hospitality industry is experiencing reduced demand and stringent new safety requirements. On 21 March 2020 the New Zealand government announced extra measures around COVID-19, meaning these workplaces must keep an accurate register of clients and staff on the premises.

“We want to make sure we can help as many businesses as possible with something that we do well!” says Ford.

The SwipedOn app is hosted on an iPad and can easily be used as a guest register to record name, address, email and phone number, which are automatically recorded against a date and time stamp. The system also offers an employee in/out feature meaning that all staff can sign in and sign out through it. A pre-registration system allows venues to accept bookings and simplify the registration process when guests arrive.

“The accounts will be fully supported with our Tauranga-based team,” says Ford. “We're also immediately increasing development efforts to further serve our customers in this time of need.”

Like many businesses, the SwipedOn team is currently working from home, but normally they run their high-tech business from The Strand in Tauranga. The SwipedOn platform is already in daily use in over 5,000 locations around the world.

About SwipedOn

SwipedOn is a cloud-based software application that helps businesses deliver the best visitor experiences to their guests. Based in Tauranga, New Zealand, SwipedOn is a world-class visitor management system that takes businesses from a paper visitor book to a secure digital solution on an iPad in under 10 minutes. The company employs over 30 staff in Tauranga and Christchurch with additional offices in the United States, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Find out more at www.swipedon.com

© Scoop Media

