Telco Industry Working Quickly To Fix Calling Issues

The New Zealand telecommunications industry is working quickly and collaboratively to remedy calling issues that have stemmed from a significant increase in the volume of voice calls on both mobiles and landlines.

CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and industry spokesperson Geoff Thorn said that mobile operators have been experiencing high call volumes which is resulting in some points of congestion across the country.

“In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation the technical teams of all operators have been working together on a daily basis to ensure the entire industry is aligned and focussed on fixing congestion issues as they occur,” said Thorn.

“We are looking at this issue with urgency to rectify it for all New Zealanders.”

New Zealanders are encouraged to use internet-based calling options such as Skype or Facetime until this issue is fixed.

