Business Supports Government Action On COVID-19

Moving to Level 4 means it will get harder, but it will get better says John Milford, Chief Executive of Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central.

"We support the Government making this decision to increase the COVID-19 alert level. We all need to do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect New Zealand.

"This gives us the best chance of keeping people alive and getting back to normal as soon as possible

"Businesses are moving quickly to comply with the Level 3 alert and are supporting staff working from home.

"Moving to Level 4 in 48 hours means non-essential businesses will be required to close. This will have a significant impact. However, it is reassuring that wage subsidies have been extended to cover all businesses and that work is underway on further employee and business support.

"Other measures, such as a Business Finance Guarantee Scheme and mortgage support, will also be critical for struggling businesses.

"Another important initiative for business is the Epidemic Notice as it gives Government the power to cut through regulatory and red tape issues that may be causing unnecessary issues in such difficult times.

"If business has questions or need further support please call our adviceline. Our BusinessNZ Network is supporting businesses and operating a nationwide AdviceLine that is available to all businesses, not just members of the Network:

- Auckland 0800 300 362 (upper North Island: EMA)

- Wellington 0800 800 362 (lower North Island and Marlborough: Business Central)

- Christchurch 0800 50 50 96 (Canterbury and West Coast: Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce)

- Dunedin 0508 656 757 (Otago and Southland: Otago Southland Employers’ Association)

"This will get harder, but it will get better. Right now our focus is to make sure we keep connected as a business community and that business has the right advice to get through the coming weeks."

© Scoop Media

