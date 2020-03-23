Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Supports Government Action On COVID-19

Monday, 23 March 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Business Central

Moving to Level 4 means it will get harder, but it will get better says John Milford, Chief Executive of Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central.

"We support the Government making this decision to increase the COVID-19 alert level. We all need to do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect New Zealand.

"This gives us the best chance of keeping people alive and getting back to normal as soon as possible

"Businesses are moving quickly to comply with the Level 3 alert and are supporting staff working from home.

"Moving to Level 4 in 48 hours means non-essential businesses will be required to close. This will have a significant impact. However, it is reassuring that wage subsidies have been extended to cover all businesses and that work is underway on further employee and business support.

"Other measures, such as a Business Finance Guarantee Scheme and mortgage support, will also be critical for struggling businesses.

"Another important initiative for business is the Epidemic Notice as it gives Government the power to cut through regulatory and red tape issues that may be causing unnecessary issues in such difficult times.

"If business has questions or need further support please call our adviceline. Our BusinessNZ Network is supporting businesses and operating a nationwide AdviceLine that is available to all businesses, not just members of the Network:

- Auckland 0800 300 362 (upper North Island: EMA)

- Wellington 0800 800 362 (lower North Island and Marlborough: Business Central)

- Christchurch 0800 50 50 96 (Canterbury and West Coast: Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce)

- Dunedin 0508 656 757 (Otago and Southland: Otago Southland Employers’ Association)

"This will get harder, but it will get better. Right now our focus is to make sure we keep connected as a business community and that business has the right advice to get through the coming weeks."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 