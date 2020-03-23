Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Level 4 Lock-down Could Be The Final Nail For Some Hospitality Businesses

Monday, 23 March 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand says many hospitality businesses will not reopen following the four-week shut down announced by the Government today, as the country prepares to move to Alert Level 4 in the response to COVID-19.

The Government has announced New Zealand is now at Alert Level 3 and will move to Level 4 in 48 hours, forcing all non-essential businesses to close — including all bars, cafes, restaurants and casinos. Accommodation providers are considered essential services and will not be forced to close.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says operators appreciate the Government is continually adapting and responding to the unfolding COVID-19 situation, putting public safety first.

She said hospitality businesses welcomed the decision that was also announced today, to remove the $150,000 cap on wage subsidies. “The $150,000 cap was a significant disadvantage to larger hospitality businesses so we are relieved to see that cap lifted,” White said.

“However, the costs that hospitality businesses have already faced to implement measures to respond to COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks, and ongoing costs to their businesses during the four week closure, will mean that many will not recover and may never reopen.”

Hospitality New Zealand is working today to deliver information and resources to its 3000 members to help them prepare for and get through the required shut-down.

It will also continue to work with the Government to ensure hospitality businesses have the support that they need to survive and to recover, White said.

“We are already seeing thousands of job losses from hospitality businesses that have closed over the past couple of weeks. Further closures could lead to thousands more job losses in hospitality businesses — and supporting industries such as laundry services, baking, food distributors, tour companies, travel and transport. “

White said hospitality businesses would be a critical part of the country’s recovery, and they need the ongoing support of Government and New Zealanders.

“Our hospitality businesses are the fabric that connects our neighbourhoods and communities and an essential part of our tourism sector. They will be more important than ever in our recovery, and it’s vital that we can come together to keep them operating.”

The hospitality and tourism sectors collectively bring $40 billion per year into the New Zealand economy and employ more than 400,000 people.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 