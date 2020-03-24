Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Alert Level Increase: Advice For Kapiti Businesses

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 10:19 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce supports the Government’s decision to move to Level 3 and 4 response against COVID-19, and is urging the business community to remain connected as the country enters the four-week lockdown beginning tomorrow.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says while the situation will get harder, it will also get better.

“Our focus is on equipping our members with practical support to help them manage through the next few weeks. We are offering a Member to Member support service, where you can either offer or ask for, free advice in areas like strategy and cashflow management.

“We are also working closely with the Kāpiti Coast District Council, WellingtonNZ and our Chamber Network to access up-to-date information and business support.

“We understand many of our businesses will be uncertain about the future - particularly those who will need to close. The Government has widened its business support package, and I urge all local businesses to access support on offer during the next three months. It is my hope that by being proactive, and supporting each other, we can all adapt to the ‘new normal’,” says Jacinda Thorn.

  • Business seeking additional information about the COVID-19 response can access Government updates from www.business.govt.nz
  • Applications for subsidies and payments can be made via the Ministry of Social Development, at www.workandincome.govt.nz, with payment targeted within five days of application.
  • The BusinessNZ Network is supporting businesses and operating a nationwide Advice Line that is available to all businesses. Please call 0800 800 362
  • The Wellington Chamber helpline is available to Kāpiti members also, 0800 800 362, use code WGTNNZ.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

