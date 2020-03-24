Two popular Ch’i drinks recognised in 2020 awards





The Ch’i Drinks Workshop has been recognised with two medals at the 2020 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards, organisers have announced today despite cancelling their annual champions event next month.

The Kiwi-owned herbal beverage company has been advised that two of its products, Ch’i Ginger Crunch and Ch’i Source Water, have each won silver medals.

“We’re absolutely delighted that these two popular beverages have now been independently recognised with such a significant quality endorsement. Consumers have long said Ch’i Ginger Crunch tastes like the real thing, while Ch’i Source Water has proven an instant hit,” says Ray Nicholls, owner of Ch’i International.

The Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards celebrate Kiwis who harvest, grow and make food and drinks. Each year a team of specialist judges assess around 200 products, awarding the best products with an Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards gold, silver or bronze medal. Award organisers say the medal stickers aim to give Kiwi food lovers confidence they have found a quality, delicious, and locally made product.

On Ch’i Ginger Crunch, the judges commented: ‘Warm smell. Judges loved the original and slightly surprising 'gingeryness'. Found it quite exciting. Would buy.’ On Ch’i Source Water, the judges commented: ‘Clean aroma. Soft texture. Tastes pure. Good water with food.’

Only launched last year, Ch’i’s new bottled water product showcases an impressively high pH. At 9.7, it is at the top end of the pH scale for naturally alkaline water anywhere in the world, with consumers describing Ch’i Source Water as incredibly soft and smooth.

Ch’i Ginger Crunch has proven popular on retailers’ shelves up and down the country, with online sales also increasing. In fact, Ch’i’s revamped website now boasts a range of Ch’i beverage products beyond its world famous original herbal blend.

“Key to Ch’i’s success over the past 33 years has been the exemplary quality of our artisan water, with people asking us for years to do a water product. Well here it is, and it’s great the food industry has so quickly acknowledged its arrival onto the market. We now have a group of leading New Zealand ‘foodies’ agreeing that Ch’i Source is no ordinary water,” says Mr Nicholls.

He says while Ch’i Ginger Crunch may have won the accolade this year, it is not alone. Ch’i Ginger Spiced and Ginseng & Ginger with 40% less sugar also continue to perform strongly.

“Our team at the Ch’i Drinks Workshop has worked really hard developing new premium beverages, and these latest awards give us a real boost. We will continue evolving a range of drinks ideas that have hand-crafted herbal extracts at their heart and build on the concept of Ch’i – the ancient breath of life,” says Ray Nicholls.

News of the awards follows the announcement of a sales representation agreement between the Ch’i Drinks Workshop and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Kiwi subsidiary, Neill, Cropper & Co Ltd. Effective from 1 April, the partnership will significantly improve Ch’i’s reach and visibility across New Zealand retail and hospitality markets.

www.chidrinks.com





