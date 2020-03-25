Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lotto NZ Will Continue Online During Lockdown

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Lotto NZ customers will still be able to purchase their tickets online during the lockdown period, however there will be no in-store sales. Lotto NZ exists to generate funding for New Zealand, with 100% of profits going to over 3,000 good causes in our communities. Lotto NZ is also a significant funder of Sport New Zealand, New Zealand Film Commission and Creative New Zealand.

“By operating online during the lockdown period we can continue to provide funding to New Zealand communities, many of which will need it now more than ever,” says Lotto NZ CEO Chris Lyman.

The live Lotto draw is going ahead as normal tonight, and people can continue to buy their tickets in-store and online. However, from 11.59pm tonight Lotto retail stores will be closed until Alert Level 4 has been lifted. This includes Lotto NZ counters in pharmacies, dairies, petrol stations and supermarkets, as these remain open for essential services only.

“We know some of our customers will be disappointed they won’t be able to purchase tickets in-store during Alert Level 4, but like other businesses we have had to adapt during these unprecedented times,” says Chris.

Computer generated draws

Lotto NZ is unable to conduct live Lotto draws while the country is in lockdown. We will therefore conduct computer generated draws, with the winning Lotto, Powerball, and Strike numbers drawn under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

“Lotto NZ has a well-tested and sophisticated computer generated draw process, which was used for the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw on 26 October 2019 when the live draw was unable to go ahead at TVNZ studios due to the fire at Sky City Convention Centre. It is also used daily for our Keno and Bullseye games,” says Chris.

Claiming a prize

With Lotto stores being closed from midnight, customers won’t be able to claim prizes in-store. Those with a winning ticket should hold onto it, write their details on the ticket, then put the ticket in a safe place as they will need the physical ticket to claim their prize when stores re-open. Customers have 12 months to a claim prize, so won’t miss out.

Anyone who wins a major prize should call our Customer Care team so they can be put in touch with our winners’ team.


Prize payments will continue as normal for tickets purchased online through MyLotto.co.nz


Where to find out more

Customers who need more information can visit www.mylotto.co.nz

“The most important thing is that we follow the latest Government advice on COVID-19 to prevent face to face contact and keep our customers and retailers safe. Never has there been such an important time for Kiwis to help other Kiwis,” says Chris.

